Telugu star Mahesh Babu, who took to his social media websites, wrote a sweet message for his wife Namrata Shirodkar, on the occasion of their 17th wedding anniversary.

Mahesh Babu and Namrata complete 17 years of marriage. Mahesh, who wished his wife on their anniversary, on Thursday, quotes a special message.

“So easily 17! Happy anniversary NSG!! Many more to us… it’s all about love “, the ‘Pokiri’ actor wrote.

Mahesh Babu also poster an adorable family picture, which features himself alongside Namrata Shirodkar, Gautham Ghattamaneni, and Sitara Ghattamaneni.

Mahesh Babu, who has spoken about his wife Namrata on several occasions, has always maintained that it is Namrata that takes care of every other thing in his life, except his acting.

“My wife, Namrata, keeps me grounded. At home, I am only her husband, and father to my children”, Mahesh had earlier stated in one of his interviews.

On the work front, Mahesh starrer ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’ will see a release in theaters soon.

It was previously revealed that Mahesh Babu’s nephew and son of actor Sudheer Babu and Priyadarshini Ghattamaneni, Darshan, is to appear in the upcoming movie ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’.

Darshan will be seen playing the young Mahesh Babu in Parasuram Petla’s directorial.

Actor Sudheer Babu, who had an interaction with the media recently, revealed the same. “My younger son will be seen as Mahesh Babu’s younger version in ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’. I am glad he is to portray his mama (uncle) in the movie”, Sudheer said.

To recall, Darshan has already acted in Adivi Sesh’s spy thriller, ‘Goodachari’ in 2018. Mahesh Babu’s fans are excited about the upcoming movie, and Darshan adds one more reason to their excitement.

On the other hand, ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata‘, the movie is in its final leg of shooting. Keerthy Suresh is the lady love of Mahesh in this movie, which has Thaman’s music.

