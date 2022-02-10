Ravi Teja At 'Khiladi' Pre-Release Event: "I Don't Believe In Luck"

Ravi Teja’s upcoming mass thriller ‘Khiladi’ is all set to hit the screens on Friday. With decent buzz surrounding the release, the makers of the movie had arranged the pre-release event in Hyderabad.

Ravi Teja, who was present at the event along with the other team members of ‘Khiladi’, assures that the movie will entertain all quarters of the audience.

Ravi Teja said, “I did watch ‘Khiladi’ after the final copy was edited. I never watch my movies with a pre-established notion, but watch them like a common man, who appears at the theatre, to get entertainment. “

“I liked the movie and enjoyed watching it thoroughly. That is why I can confidently ask you to go watch the movie”, the ‘Kick’ actor said.

He also said, “I believe in hard work rather than in luck. I have worked hard for this movie. We all have put many efforts for the movie to be as much as entertaining. I hope our efforts will pay off”.

‘Khiladi’ is a big-budget action thriller featuring Ravi Teja, Meenakshi Chaudhary, and Dimple Hayati in the lead roles. The film is directed by Ramesh Varma and the dialogues are penned by Srikanth Vissa.

Producer Satyanarayana Koneru, who had interacted with the media earlier on Monday, conveyed that he has been quite confident about the movie’s success.

As the producer spoke on several matters regarding the movie, he expressed his happiness over the movie’s pan-India release.

“Although it is a regular commercial film, it is a concept-oriented narration, which makes it is a perfect Bollywood movie. We shot a few scenes in Italy which are of Hollywood standard. I think the production values will stand out,” Satyanarayana said.

“We teamed up with Pen Studios to take this story to the pan-India level. The film is being released in Telugu as well as Hindi,” Satyanarayana said.

On being quizzed about the ‘Khiladi’ Hindi release, he said, “We were skeptical about the release. As we had pending works, I wondered if the movie will even get a wrap soon. But, after I took a glimpse at the output, the content gave me much confidence to proceed with the pan-India release”.

Satyanarayana Koneru, who is excited for the movie’s release soon, expects it to be a blockbuster hit in both languages. “As far as I know, there will be no competition for the movie in Hindi either, as there is no big release sooner. This scenario will be an added advantage for ‘Khiladi‘.”

