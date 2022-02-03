‘Pona Poyura’, the third single from director Karthik Subbaraj’s highly anticipated action thriller, ‘Mahaan’, featuring Vikram and Dhruv in the lead roles, has now been released.

Advertisement

The number, which has music by Santhosh Narayanan, subtly conveys the message that when you love someone, you need to set the person you love free.

Advertisement

Produced by Lalit Kumar under the banner of Seven Screen Studio, the film also features Bobby Simha and Simran in pivotal roles.

Starting on February 10, the movie will premiere on Prime Video and will also be available in Malayalam, Telugu and Kannada. It has been titled ‘Maha Purusha’ In Kannada.

‘Mahaan‘ is the story of a man whose family leaves him when he strays from the ideal life as he sets out in a search for personal freedom. As he realises his dream of becoming a billionaire, he also misses the presence of his son in his life. Does life give him a second chance to be a father?

This storyline is about how his life goes through an unexpected series of events in this thrilling, action-packed journey.

The fast-paced trailer takes us through the story of a simple man who goes through a personal crisis after his family walks out on him when one day he steps out of line from his straight-laced and principled life.

He moves on without them to realise his ambitions, but even as he reaches the pinnacle of success, he misses the presence of his son and wants him back in his life. What follows is an action packed narrative with unexpected events unfolding in his life that take him through highs and lows, changing the course of his existence.

“Mahaan is a labour of love for me with a strong cast and crew supporting me by giving their very best,” said director Karthik Subbaraj. The film will premiere on Prime Video.

Must Read: Major: Adivi Sesh Spills The Beans On Film’s Release; Says, “It Will Be Decided The Right Way, Major Ka Promise Hai”

Be a part of our community to get the latest Tollywood news, Kollywood news & more. Stick to this space for the regular dosage of anything and everything entertainment! While you’re here, don’t hesitate to share your valuable feedback in the comments section.

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube