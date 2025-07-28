After an accomplished run in the theatres, Soori’s intense family drama Maaman is almost ready for its much-awaited digital release. Featuring Soori alongside Aishwarya Lekshmi, the family drama paints a beautiful picture of relationships, suffering, and everything in between. It would certainly be a pleasure for viewers who missed watching the film theatrically to now experience it at home.

When & Where To Watch Maaman Online?

Maaman is set to stream on ZEE5 starting August 8, 2025, offering audiences an opportunity to experience its emotional depth and sincere performances from the comfort of their homes. The Tamil drama, which earned praise during its theatrical run, focuses on familial relationships with a subtle and heartfelt approach, steering clear of exaggerated drama and action.

With its digital debut, the film is poised to connect with a wider audience, especially those who gravitate toward intimate storytelling rooted in real-life emotions. Maaman promises a moving cinematic experience that’s perfect for viewers seeking something both meaningful and relatable.

More About Maaman

Maaman, directed by Prasanth Pandiyaraj and scripted by Soori himself, is a heartrending tale of Inba, a caring uncle whose life revolves around his nephew Laddu. But with the entry of Rekha, a doctor, into Inba’s life as a wife, things start to change. Rekha feels alienated in a family where Laddu is the centre of all of Inba’s affection.

Being so used to having Inba all for herself for so long, Laddu finally starts viewing Rekha as a rival and starts interfering in their relationship. This creates misunderstandings between the couples, leads to disputes among them, and causes distance within their matrimonial life.

Eventually, Inba and Rekha realize the impossible balancing act between their love for their families and their love for each other, setting the stage for their emotional reunion. The film is infused with sincerely touching incidents, relatable dilemmas, and strong messaging about family values.

Maaman also has a big-star ensemble cast apart from Soori and Aishwarya Lekshmi, such as Rajkiran, Swasika, Bala Saravanan, Baba Bhaskar, Viji Chandrasekhar, Master Prageeth Sivan, among many others. The music is directed by Hesham Abdul Wahab, cinematography by Dinesh Purushothaman, and editing by Ganesh Siva.

Maaman Trailer

