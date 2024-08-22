The new release date set for Lucky Baskhar is October 31, aligning with the Diwali festivities. Originally filmed in Telugu and dubbed in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada, this multilingual film is expected to face tough competition at the box office. Hopefully, this release date will be the final one.

The film has encountered several delays. Its previous release date was set for September 7, coinciding with Ganesh Chaturthi. However, due to incomplete post-production work, this date has been postponed. Although Dulquer Salmaan had announced the September 7 release, Sithara Entertainments has now revised the release date to October 31, as announced via X.com.

Postponing releases can impact social media reputation, but it’s essential for our film’s quality! 😔#LuckyBaskhar is set to make your Diwali special in theaters worldwide. 🏦🎇 Grand release on Oct 31st, 2024. #LuckyBaskharOnOct31st 💵@dulQuer #VenkyAtluri @Meenakshiioffl… pic.twitter.com/cJCbFdeFr2 — Sithara Entertainments (@SitharaEnts) August 20, 2024

Set in Mumbai during the 1980s, Lucky Bhaskar stars Dulquer Salmaan as Bhaskar, an ordinary bank cashier who amasses immense wealth by masterminding a major scam. Meenakshi Chaudhary plays the female lead, with Kishore Raju Vasistha in a supporting role. The film explores the dark underbelly of financial mafias. The music is composed by G.V. Prakash Kumar, with cinematography by Nimish Ravi and editing by Navin Nooli. Produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya, Lucky Bhaskar is a collaboration between Fortune Four Cinemas and Sithara Entertainments, with distribution handled by Srikara Studios.

According to the makers, they have decided to postpone the film to ensure its quality. They emphasized that this delay might impact their social media reputation. However, rather than worry about that, they have chosen to postpone the release to use the extra time for high-quality dubbing in the above-mentioned languages for the film’s grand pan-India release.

Following the disappointment of the Malayalam film King of Kotha from 2023, this is Dulquer’s next role as a protagonist. As the son of Malayalam superstar Mammootty, he is one of the most popular young actors from Kerala with pan-Indian aspirations. His success is evident from his notable performances in Telugu cinema, including Mahanati (2018) and Sita Ramam (2022), both of which were major commercial hits and solidified his status as a star in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

