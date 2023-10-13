The Tamil Nadu government has permitted theater owners of the state to run additional shows of the forthcoming Tamil movie, ‘Leo’, from October 19 to 24.

Tamil superstar Thalapathy Vijay is playing the lead role in the movie directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.

The makers of Leo had requested the government to allow two special shows (4 a.m. and 9 a.m.) on October 19 when the movie is released and one special show (7 a.m.) from October 20 to 24.

The government, in a statement, said that one special show would be allowed from October 19 to 24, but the total number of shows per day must not exceed more than five.

Leo is produced by SS Lalit Kumar of Seven Screen Studio and co-produced by Jagadish Palaniswami.

The movie has an impressive star cast with Sanjay Dutt, Trisha, Arjun, Priya Anand, Gautam Vasudeva Menon, Mansoor Ali Khan, and Sandy. This is the second movie of Vijay with the ace director Lokesh Kanagaraj after ‘Master’.

