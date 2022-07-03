Actor Vishal, who will next be seen playing the lead in director Vinoth Kumar’s upcoming film ‘Laththi’, seems to be leaving no stone unturned to make sure that the action sequences in the film come out spot-on.

The actor is sweating it out in the gym to make sure that he is able to convincingly pull off an intense action sequence for the film, which incidentally happens to be the last stunt sequence that remains to be filmed.

Posting videos of him working out in the gymnasium, Vishal tweeted, “Rise and grind. My early morning workout sessions at 5.30 a.m. Gearing up for the last fight sequence schedule of ‘Laththi’.”

He also tweeted, “Train like a train. There is no substitute for hard work.”

The actor also posted a video in which the unit was being briefed about the intense fight sequence by the stunt master Peter Hein.

Tweeting the video, Vishal said, “Intense fight scene discussion with master Peter Hein for ‘Laththi’ intro fight sequence.”

It may be recalled that Vishal had sustained multiple hairline fractures while shooting the high-octane action sequences for the climax portion of the film.

Vishal had to undergo treatment for a few weeks at an ayurvedic treatment centre in Peringode, Kerala to recover from the injuries.

The crew had set aside 30 days exclusively for the grand climax sequence. Now, the unit is looking to conclude the filming with the intro fight sequence.

