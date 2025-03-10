The song Kissik from Pushpa 2 has become a massive hit making Sreeleela a sensation across India. The craze surrounding the song has spread widely and now to continue this fever, Mythri Movie Distributors is bringing a popular Hindi film to South India with a fitting title.

The blockbuster Hindi film Pintu Ki Pappi is being released in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada under the title Kiss Kiss Kissik. The movie is all set to hit theaters on the 21st of this month. The film’s trailer has already grabbed attention.

This film trailer hints that the movie’s story has all the elements including romance, comedy and action. The story revolves around a fun-loving and mischievous young man. He finds himself entangled in a whirlwind of emotions after meeting a lively and strong-willed woman. Their journey is filled with many humorous and emotional moments. The trailer promises to keep the audience engaged with many unexpected twists.

The film is directed by Shiv Hare. The movie features Shushant, Jaanyaa Joshi and Viidhi in the lead roles. These fresh faces bring new energy to the movie making it even more appealing. The movie is produced by Vidhi Acharya and the film’s trailer has already created a lot of excitement.

With Mythri Movie Distributors handling the release in South Indian languages, Kiss Kiss Kissik is expected to attract a wide audience and continue the Kissik fever across the country.

For more such updates, check out Down South

