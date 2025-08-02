After several delays, Vijay Deverakonda’s much-anticipated spy action thriller Kingdom finally hit theatres on July 31, 2025. Backed by massive pre-release hype and strong early reactions on social media, the Telugu film drew large crowds to cinemas. As per reports, Kingdom has emerged as the biggest opener of Vijay Deverakonda’s career, raking in a remarkable ₹17 crore on its first day. This impressive figure surpasses the opening day collections of his previous releases, Liger and Kushi, marking a new milestone for the actor.

Kingdom – IMDb Rating

However, despite the buzz and a solid box office start, Kingdom has currently received a surprisingly modest user rating on IMDb. At the time of writing, the film holds a score of 6.3/10 on the platform. However, the good thing is that it’s still better than the actor’s last three solo hero releases – The Family Star (5.4/10), Kushi (5.4/10), and Liger (2.6/10), all of which received below-average audience ratings on IMDb.

What Are Critics Saying About Kingdom?

On the day of Kingdom’s theatrical release, early viewers shared mixed reactions. While many praised the film’s gripping first half and Vijay Deverakonda’s performance, opinions were divided over the second half, which some found less impressive in comparison.

Critics also gave the film mixed feedback. While some felt that the film did not live up to the hype, others viewed it as an overly ambitious tale. On the positive side, several critics praised Kingdom for being visually rich and called it an intense action drama.

What’s Kingdom All About

Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, Kingdom is a spy action thriller set against a socio-political backdrop. The story follows the journey of an ordinary man who rises against a corrupt and unjust system, challenging powerful people along the way.

The film stars Bhagyashri Borse as the female lead, with Satyadev in a pivotal role, alongside Venkitesh V.P., Ayyappa P. Sharma, Posani Krishna Murali, Goparaju Ramana, Manish Chaudhari, Baburaj, and Sudharshan in key supporting roles.

Kingdom Trailer

You can watch the official trailer for Kingdom below to get a glimpse of its lead character, action-packed storyline, and the politically charged setting.

