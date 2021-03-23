Ram Charan is grabbing all the eyeballs after his next with ace director Shankar has been announced. It has been reported that the film will go on the floors from the month of June. It was reported that this film is neither going to be high on VFX or an action-packed, emotional drama. We now have an update on the film’s female lead, and we are sure this will leave you all excited.

This Pan-India film is soon going to lock its female lead, and if reports are to be believed, then the actress in talks is non-other than Kiara Advani. The Kabir Singh actress is on a roll and has been signing back to back films. This is surely a piece of big news for all her fans. Keep scrolling further to know more about this update.

According to reports in Pinkvilla, this Shankar directorial will tap into Ram Charan’s strength of being the best in dramatic space. Charan is also excited to step into his world. Talking about the female lead, a source revealed to the portal, “Shankar and producer, Dil Raju, are in advanced talks with Kiara Advani to play the female lead in RC 15. The actress has shown keen interest to come on board this mega project and the closure of all contracts is expected to take place soon.”

The source further continued, “The team is contemplating on multiple options, but Kaira Advani is the front runner to bag the role in this prestigious collaboration.” Adding further, the source disclosed that the yet-untitled Shankar film would go on the floors in the month of June.

“The shoot of this film wouldn’t take as long as other Shankar projects. In fact, he is planning to wrap up the film by the month of December and get it ready for a 2022 release. It’s an outstanding subject that got everyone associated to the project excited and charged up. The pre-production work has already begun.”

“There has been a buzz in the trade that Shankar and Ram Charan’s next will release in 2023, but that’s all speculation, and this one is more or less confirmed for 2022 opening. It will be shot in one go, in a start-to-finish schedule,” the source added.

