Hombale films which delivered the biggest pan-India blockbuster KGF: Chapter 2 has thanked audiences all over the country for the love showered as the mega super hit movie completed 100 days on Friday. “This is just a beginning,” Hombale films underlined on social media.

The film starring Yash, Bollywood superstar Sanjay Dutt, actress Raveena Tandon and Srinidhi Shetty, was directed by Prashanth Neel had put the Kannada film industry on the national map. It was released in Kannada, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam languages and broke all the records at the box office in all languages.

Hombale films is celebrating this big success of KGF: Chapter 2 by sharing snippets from the movie on social media. “Thank you for scripting and stitching this amazing journey for us. We can still feel the jubilation and reverberation all around us. We promise to keep you enthralled with our next monster hit and of our home run!” Hombale films wrote.

The makers of KGF: Chapter 2 continued, “A promise was made once. The day that ended the 3 years wait of millions. The movie that will be remembered forever. KGF: an emotion that will live with us forever.” “Thank you for 100 promising days. That promise was kept. This is just a beginning,” claims Hombale in its 1.50 minute thanking video released to celebrate the monster movie.

Released theatrically on 14 April 2022 in Kannada, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam, the Prashanth Neel directorial has reportedly earned close to Rs 1,250 crore globally and is the third highest-grossing Indian film of all time and the second highest-grossing film in India. Besides Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon and Srinidhi Shetty, KGF: Chapter 2 also starred Prakash Raj, Rao Ramesh, Achyuth Kumar and many more actors.

