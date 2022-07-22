South Stars Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s decision to split had left the industry and many fans shell-shocked. Their marriage was no less than a fairy tale and its sudden end after many reports and speculation still doesn’t sit well.

The two have often been very tight-lipped about their decision to file for a divorce, however, the two have still managed to express their real feelings and the reason for their split to the media.

Recently Samantha Ruth Prabhu appeared as the star guest in Karan Johar’s famous cult show Koffee With Karan Season 7 along with Akshay Kumar. During her time in the show, the actress finally broke her silence and addressed her nasty split with ex-husband Naga Chaitanya. She revealed that the split has been hard on her but she still is doing fine and is stronger now. However, when KJo asked her if she had any hard feelings for her ex-husband, Samantha left many shocked with her answer, she said, “Like if you put us both in a room, you have to hide sharp objects? Yeah. As of now, yes.” She later also revealed that the situation between the two can be amicable but that’s for the future.

Now, during a conversation with BollywoodLife, Naga Chaitanya who’s awaiting the release of his upcoming film Thank You has shared his take on COVID and his split with now ex-wife Samantha Ruth Prabhu and how these two factors affected him. Chay said, “During this period, I have changed a lot as a person. Earlier I could not open up much. But now I am able to. Feeling very much attached to my family members and friends. It feels very nice to see myself as an entirely new person.”

Naga also discussed how his upcoming film has played a crucial role in changing him as a person and his perspective too. He said, “I learnt to say thank you to people. In fact while shooting for the film I called many important people in my life and thanked them. This film taught me the seriousness of any relationship and why keeping in touch is so important. I think these lessons will be kept in mind forever.”

For the unversed, after being in a serious relationship with Samantha since 2015, the duo tied the knot in January 2017. After four years of marriage, ‘ChaySam’ both announced their separation in October 2021. According to the latest rumours, Naga is now dating Made In Heaven fame Shobita Dhulipala.

What are your thoughts on Naga Chaitanya’s words about his split with Samantha Ruth Prabhu? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

