Advertisement

KGF Chapter 2 is undoubtedly one of the most awaited films in India. The film is ready to be served to the people, but makers are adamant about releasing it on big screens. Amid all COVID chaos, the makers have sealed an important deal with Zee. It will your mouth open!

A couple of hours ago, director Prashanth Neel shared about locking a deal with Zee, regarding satellite rights. It’s a blanket deal including the rights of Kannada, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam versions which will witness telecast on Zee Kannada, Zee Telugu, Zee Tamil and Zee Keralam respectively.

Advertisement

Sharing the news on Twitter, Prashanth Neel wrote, “#KGFChapter2 locks its official worldwide satellite destination for South languages on ZEE.”

Now, as per the reports flowing in, KGF Chapter 2 has been sold to Zee for a whopping price of 100 crores. However, no official word is out yet.

Speaking about the new deal, Yash said, “KGF 2 holds a very special place in my heart. My director Prashant Neel. producer Vijay Kiragandur and I have a vision that has been very different and approachable and we are grateful that the audiences believe in the work we believe in.

The love and support from the audiences have been immense and I am glad that the film I hail from the region from the region I hail from has managed to bring oneness amongst our audiences pan India. I am elated to be associated with the Zee network who have been entertaining Indian audiences since its inception. I would like to extend my gratitude to the Zee network and wish them the best,” as per the report in Times Of India.

Speaking of the theatrical release, KGF Chapter 2 is awaiting theatres reopening all across the country.

Must Read: Tiger 3: Emraan Hashmi Looks All Bulked Up In A New Viral Pic, All Set To Roar Against Salman Khan

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube