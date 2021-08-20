Advertisement

Bell Bottom day 1 numbers are out (estimates), and one could say it to be a decent start. Many thought the film will score well above 5 crores but that didn’t happen. Nonetheless, the film is off to a good start, and from hereon, staying steady is the need of the hour. Let’s see if it is managing to do so, through advance booking report of day 2.

Before we take a look at the major centres in detail, let us tell you that Bell Bottom is rocking in Kolkata. In some regions, a small dip is seen, while some regions have picked up.

Delhi-NCR

More shows have been allotted for Bell Bottom here. In the 2D version, around 10% of shows are in filling fast mode. In 3D, the response is around 5%.

Bengaluru

The city is showing some spark after staying low on opening day. 3D is performing better here with around 5% of shows in a filling fast mode. 2D has countable shows on the verge of becoming houseful.

Hyderabad

Hyderabad continues to stay all blank, i.e it is the same as the opening day.

Ahmedabad

Just like Bengaluru, the city has picked a bit of pace. In 2D, around 5% of shows are filling fast. 3D is all blank.

Chandigarh

It’s a bit better than Ahmedabad and Bengaluru. Around 10% shows of 2D are filling fast. 3D is on similar lines.

Kolkata

Kolkata continues to roar after an amazing day 1. Around Bell Bottom40% shows of 2D are filling fast. In 3D, the number is much better at 55-60%.

Directed by Ranjit M Tewari, Bell Bottom released on 19th August 2021.

