Yash’s KGF: Chapter 2 has garnered mammoth success across the globe making him a household name across regions. The fandom is only increasing as it was the first Kannada film to be screened in South Korea along with its Hindi version. The movie was also the first Indian film to be screened post-pandemic.

Rocking star’s fans and moviegoers from India, Nepal and Bangladesh etc. attended the screening in large numbers and sent in love for their favourite Rocky Bhai.

KGF: Chapter 2 has received tremendous response worldwide and is continuing to shatter all the box office records. Besides India, the response from the US, Malaysia, Singapore, Nepal, Sri Lanka and many other countries has been overwhelming.

The craze of Yash‘s fans is unmatchable as he continues to charm the audiences across.

Language was never a barrier for him, he showed it to Indian Cinema

Now the craze reached outside the country as well#KGFChapter2 got a special screening in south Korea 🔥

Proud moment for us ❤️ #YashBOSS #TeamYash @TheNameIsYash

#KGF2inKorea #KGF2 pic.twitter.com/EpRz7eJM8z — Team Yash FC (@TeamYashFC) May 8, 2022

