Bollywood actress Disha Patani, who made her Telugu debut in Varun Tej starrer Loafer, has joined Prabhas and Deepika Padukone’s Project K.

The actress herself has confirmed the news by posting a photo of a ‘welcome onboard’ bouquet sent by Project K production house- Vyjayanthi Movies to her Instagram profile.

Despite the fact that Disha Patani is now a part of this homogenous project, the Project K makers have kept everything related to her role under the wraps, for now.

Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Deepika Padukone play pivotal roles in the most ambitious project directed by ‘Mahanati’ fame Nag Ashwin.

Project K is currently in production and is billed to be a sci-fi thriller.

