Actress Kashmira Pardeshi, who made an impressive debut in Tamil cinema with director Sasi’s ‘Sivappu Manjal Pachai’, has posted a heartfelt tribute to Lata Mangeshkar, saying the legend had comforted countless souls in their darkest times.

Taking to Instagram, Kashmira, who was more recently seen in the just released Tamil film ‘Anbariv’, featuring Hip Hop Adhi in the lead, said, “You, your voice for decades has encouraged so many to hope, to love, to keep going on.

“You have comforted countless souls in their darkest times. Peace, joy and comfort is what you have given us and what we pray for you.

“Rest in peace Lata Mangeshkar. Your memories will never be forgotten! Those will always remain with us forever.”

The actress will next be seen in a series of films including director Ramanan Purushothama’s ‘Vasantha Mullai’, featuring Bobby Simha in the lead.

The Madhya Pradesh government on Monday announced to set up a music academy and a museum in memory of Lata Mangeshkar at her birthplace, Indore.

A statue of the singer will also be installed in Indore. Along with these, a state award will be named after Lata Mangeshkar, which would be given to artists on the occasion of her birth anniversary.

The announcement came a day after the legendary singer died at a hospital in Mumbai on Sunday after multi-organ failure.

She was born in a locality near a Gurudwara in Indore on September 28, 1929.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday recalled that in 2017, Lata Mageshkar had a telephonic conversation with him saying that she wanted to participate in the Narmada Seva Yatra, but her health did not allow her to do so.

