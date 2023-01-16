Hombale films cinematic wonder ‘Kantara’ was released last year and the way it won the hearts of the audience, is nothing less than magic. From the very first day of its, the film has been creating examples of its success while collecting praise from not only audience and critics but also from well-known dignitaries from different fields. Continuing the spree, now superstar Kamal Haasan has also praised the actor, director, and writer Rishab Shetty. Having received a praising note from such a huge star, Rishab couldn’t hold the excitement to express his gratitude.

Taking to his social media, Rishab Shetty shared the praising note that he received from Kamal Haasan and expressed his joy in the caption writing –

“It means a lot to receive such a lovely message from Legend of Indian Cinema. Too overwhelmed and awestruck to see this surprise gift from Kamal sir. Thanks a ton for this precious gift sir ❤️ @ikamalhaasan❤️@KantaraFilm @hombalefilms #Kantara #KamalHaasan”

Recently Hombale films, ‘Kantara‘ has made it to the Academy Awards qualification list in the categories of Best Picture and Best Actor which means ‘Kantara’ is eligible for Oscar members to cast a vote and make its way to the main nominations.

Kantara was released in the Kannada version and Hindi version on 30th September and 14th October respectively. The film is written and directed by Rishab Shetty. Produced by Vijay Kiragandur and Chaluve Gowda, under Hombale Films, the film features Rishab Shetty, Sapthami Gowda, and Kishore Kumar G in pivotal roles.

