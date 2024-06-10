Kalki 2898 AD is one of the much-awaited films of 2024. It’s a blend of science fiction and Hindu mythology. The story is inspired by the saga of Lord Vishnu’s final avatar, Kalki. The Telugu biggie is helmed by Nag Ashwin and stars Prabhas in the lead role. A few days ago, the makers released a prelude called ‘Bujji and Bhairava’, which has added more excitement amongs the audience.

We are just a few weeks away from the film’s release. Today, the makers will drop the Kalki 2898 AD trailer. If you are excited to know what the film is about, and more about its cast and other details, we have mentioned it all in this article.

Kalki 2898 AD Cast

Nag Ashwin is a sci-fi mythological thriller starring Prabhas as Bhairava and Amitabh Bachchan as Ashwatthama. The film also stars Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan and Disha Patani. Last week, the makers dropped a stunning poster featuring the Pathaan actress. However, no details were revealed about DP’s character. Earlier, there were speculations that Deepika plays Padma in the movie. However, there is no confirmation on the same yet.

Kalki 2898 AD Budget & Other Details

According to reports, Prabhas and Deepika Padukone’s film has a budget of 600 crores and is cited as the most expensive Indian film ever made! The film is shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi. Nag Ashwin’s magnum opus will be released in theatres in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada. Santhosh Narayanan composed the film’s music.

Kalki 2898 AD Trailer

Kalki 2898 trailer will release on June 10, 2024. The trailer will reportedly have a runtime of 2 minutes and 30 seconds. You can watch the trailer of Prabhas and Deepika Padukone’s movie at 7 pm today on YouTube.

Kalki 2898 AD will release in theatres on June 27, 2024. The advance booking for the film has already started in certain parts of North America.

