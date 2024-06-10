Pawan Kalyan’s film Thammudu will return to theatres on June 15, 2024, after 25 years. Initially released in 1999, this sports action movie, written and directed by PA Arun Prasad, has become a cult favourite among fans.

The story revolves around Subhash, a college student who spends time with friends and pursuing girls. In contrast, his brother is a dedicated kickboxer and their father’s pride. The plot thickens when Subhash’s brother is injured by a rival, who prevents him from competing in a kickboxing tournament. To make amends and seek revenge, Subhash trains and fights in his brother’s place. Along the way, he also falls in love with a supportive neighbour girl.

Thammudu is inspired by the Aamir Khan movie Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander, which itself drew from the American film “Breaking Away.” The movie was also remade in Tamil as “Badri” and in Kannada as Yuvaraja, starring Thalapathy Vijay and Shiva Rajkumar, respectively. As part of the re-release, the trailer for “Thammudu” will be unveiled.

Pawan Kalyan, who witnessed a significant victory in the Andhra Pradesh assembly elections, is also gearing up for several new film projects. He will star in “OG” (They Call Him OG), directed by Sujeeth of “Saaho” fame. Additionally, his long-awaited project, “Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Part 1 – Sword vs Spirit,” is expected to be released soon. Another film, “Ustaad Bhagat Singh,” directed by Harish Shankar, will feature the actor.

