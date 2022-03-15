Jr NTR’s fans from the US have left everyone astonished with their recent activities, ahead of ‘RRR’ release. Ringing in the celebrations, NTR’s fans in Jacksonville, Florida tried the most unique way to express their love towards NTR.

Advertisement

A two-seater aircraft was hired by these fans from Florida, who had tethered a message to the tail, which reads ‘Thokkukuntapovale’, a dialogue from NTR’s upcoming movie ‘RRR’. It is a popular dialogue from the trailer of the SS Rajamouli directorial that translates to: ‘Ab aage se waar hoga’ in Hindi, meaning ‘there is no stop here onwards’.

Advertisement

Jr NTR, who is known for his mass roles in Telugu movies, will essay the character of Komaram Bheem, a freedom fighter and a tribal leader in Rajamouli’s directorial.

Being one of the most-awaited movies of NTR, fans from all over the world are waiting to celebrate his on-screen presence in ‘RRR‘. Also, this is the first movie in which two Telugu superstars have come together. Ram Charan plays Alluri Sitarama Raju in the fictional drama.

RRR will release in cinemas on March 25, 2022.

Must Read: Pushpa’s Srivalli Is Mumbai Police Band Khaki Studio’s Latest ‘Masterpiece’, Netizens Say “Fire Hai Yeh”

Be a part of our community to get the latest Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam film news & more. Stick to this space for the regular dosage of anything and everything entertainment! While you’re here, don’t hesitate to share your valuable feedback in the comments section.

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube