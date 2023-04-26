After two superhits, ‘Lakshyam’ and ‘Loukyam’, Tollywood’s ‘Macho Star’ Gopichand and director Sriwass are aiming for a triumphant hat-trick with ‘Rama Banam’.

The upcoming Telugu film will hit the theatres on May 5. The dubbed Hindi version and the Telugu version will be released by B4U and Grand Master all over India, except in the South.

The high-octane action drama is produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and Vivek Kuchibhotla under the banner of People Media Factory. Dimple Hayati is paired with Gopichand’s Vicky while Jagapathi Babu and Khushbu play pivotal roles.

The strong supporting cast includes Sachin Khedekar, Nasser, Ali, Raja Ravindra, Vennela Kishore, Saptagiri, Kashi Vishwanath, Satya Akkala, Getup Srinu, Sameer and Tarun Arora.

The story of Rama Banam is by Bhupathi Raja, while Madhusudan Padamati has penned the dialogues. Vetri Palanisamy is the cinematographer, while Parwin Pudi served as the film’s editor.

Vikas Sahni of Grand Master believes that the film will live up to its expectations. “This is Gopichand’s 30th film and carries huge expectations that it will surely live up to. We are hoping the audiences across India will get a new hero with this film,” he promises.

Gopichand is known for starring in movies with heavy action and drama. Ever since his breakthrough, which came with the 2004 film Yagnam, the actor has worked in various superhit Tollywood movies.

