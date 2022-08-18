Megastar Chiranjeevi surprised with his salt and pepper look in the first look poster of Godfather. The film’s glimpse that is meant to introduce the character too got humongous response. If you want more, wait for another three days, as teaser of the movie will be released on August 21st, on the occasion of Chiranjeevi’s birthday.

Advertisement

Chiranjeevi looks serious in the poster, where he is seen sporting black shades. In the background, we can see the night view of the city. This is for the first time, Chiranjeevi is sporting salt and pepper look in his decades of career.

Advertisement

Godfather is being made on high budget. Mohan Raja is directing the movie, while RB Choudary and NV Prasad are producing it, while Konidela Surekha is presenting it.

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is playing a powerful role, while Nayanthara will be seen in a crucial role. Puri Jagannadh and Satya Dev are the other prominent cast.

Master cinematographer Nirav Shah handles the camera, while Suresh Selvarajan is the art director.

The makers have also announced to release Godfather during Dasara, this year.

Screenplay & Direction: Mohan Raja

Producers: RB Choudary & NV Prasad

Presenter: Konidela Surekha

Banners: Konidela Productions & Super Good Films

Music: S S Thaman

DOP: Nirav Shah

Art Director: Suresh Selvarajan

Ex-Producer: Vakada Apparao

PRO: Vamsi-Shekar

Must Read: Prabhas’ Life In Danger If He Gets Married? Celebrity Astrologer Makes Shocking Predictions

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram