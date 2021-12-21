Several top actors from the Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam film industries including Suriya, Jyothika, Nagarjuna, Rana Daggubatti, Khushbu Sundar, and Nazriya on Tuesday released the first look of choreographer-turned-director Brindha Gopal’s film ‘Hey Sinamika’ which stars Dulquer Salmaan.

Advertisement

The film, which has been produced by Jio Studios, features Dulquer, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Kajal Aggarwal in the lead and will hit screens on February 25.

Advertisement

Tweeting the first look picture herself, dance choreographer Brindha Gopal, who is turning director with this film, said, “Wait is over. Presenting the super colourful First Look. The dashing Dulquer Salmaan as Yaazhan in ‘Hey Sinamika’. Film starring Dulquer Salmaan is set to hit big screens on Feb 25, 2022.”

The Dulquer Salmaan starrer has a number of women technicians working on it. Preetha Jayaraman is the cinematographer of the film, while Radha Sridhar is its editor.

Sources say that Dulquer plays a radio jockey in the film and that the story would revolve around Dulquer and Aditi, who play a married couple in the film.

Other than this Dulquer Salman was last seen in his recent release ‘Kurup’. The flick was directed by Srinath Rajendran and is the story of Kerala’s most wanted criminal Sukumara Kurup who is absconding after murdering a film representative Chacko to embezzle the insurance money by scripting his own death. ‘Kurup’, according to police was influenced by a German crime novel and tried to script his own death to get the insurance claim.

Must Read: Pushpa Box Office Day 4 (Early Trends): Allu Arjun’s Film Witnesses A ‘Monday Drop’

Be a part of our community to get the latest Tamil cinema news, Telugu film news & more. Stick to this space for the regular dosage of anything and everything entertainment! While you’re here, don’t hesitate to share your valuable feedback in the comments section.

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube