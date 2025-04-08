Court—State vs. A Nobody has been making waves since the makers dropped its trailer. While the movie has already received praise for its gripping narrative and stellar performances in early screenings, OTT lovers are eager to know when and where to watch this courtroom drama from the comfort of their homes.

Recent updates confirm that the film’s digital rights were sold to Netflix even before its theatrical release. So, if you’re planning to watch it from the comfort of your home, here’s everything you need to know about its OTT premiere!

What’s The Buzz Around The Film?

Directed by Ram Jagadeesh, the film features Priyadarshi Pulikonda as a lawyer fighting a challenging legal battle. Harsh Roshan, Sridevi, Sivaji, Sai Kumar, Harsha Vardhan, Rohini, Subhalekha Sudhakar, and others are also in key roles alongside Nani. On the technical front, Vijai Bulganin scored the music, and Karthika Srinivas R edited the film.

Court – State Vs. A Nobody follows the story of a young couple entangled in the complexities of the legal system, with Priyadarshi’s character taking a stand for justice. Fans and critics have appreciated the movie for its realistic courtroom scenes, poignant scenes, and strong performances. Social media responses have also been extremely positive, with numerous people describing it as a “must-watch” and even comparing it to Suriya‘s Jai Bhim.

What Is The Probable Release Window Of State Vs. A Nobody?

According to reports from 123telugu.com, the movie is now set to make its digital debut on Netflix on April 11, 2025. In a much-awaited update, Netflix revealed that Court—State vs. A Nobody will be available not just in its original Telugu version but also in Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi. This strategic move ensures that the film, known for its intense storytelling and courtroom drama, reaches a wider audience across linguistic boundaries.

For a glimpse into the film’s intense courtroom drama, check out the official trailer below:

