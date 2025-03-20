Tollywood’s veteran actor, Chiranjeevi, has accomplished another milestone. The Megastar was recently honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award from the British Government, recognizing his four-decade-long contribution to cinema, philanthropy, and social work. This esteemed award was presented to him at the UK Parliament’s House of Commons in London on March 19, 2025.

A Monumental Honor In The House Of Commons

On March 19, 2025, Chiranjeevi redefined Telugu cinema in a grand ceremony attended by UK officials, Indian dignitaries, and film industry veterans. The event highlighted Megastar’s influence in the world of entertainment and humanitarian work. During the award ceremony, UK MPs Navendu Mishra, Bob Blackman, and Sojan Joseph praised Chiranjeevi’s legacy.

For those who do not know, the actor has starred in over 150 films, exhibiting his versatility in Indian cinema for over 45 years. From being a blockbuster hero to instilling the spirit into many other actors, his impact is unparalleled.

Now, it cannot just be his stardom that gives him an edge. With several philanthropic endeavors, particularly the Chiranjeevi Charitable Trust (CCT), he has aided thousands with blood and eye donation drives. Over the years, Chiranjeevi has received more than a few of the nation’s tallest accolades for his efforts in cinema.

The Padma Bhushan and Padma Vibhushan awards stand as a testament to his remarkable legacy. He was also termed Film Personality of the Year and enlisted as the actor who has danced in most songs in the Guinness Book of World Records. Chiranjeevi earned another illustrious award in 2024 when Amitabh Bachchan presented him with the Akkineni Nageswara Rao International Award.

Pawan Kalyan’s Emotional Tribute

Chiranjeevi’s younger brother, Pawan Kalyan, took to social media to share his overwhelming pride. He wrote a long paragraph, part of which reads:

“I am very happy to hear that Megastar Chiranjeevi garu was conferred with the Lifetime Achievement Award on the 19th of this month. I would like to express my heartfelt congratulations to him on this occasion and wish him to receive more awards in the future and be a guide for all of us. I would like to express my special thanks to Shri Navendu Mishra, MP for Stockport, who is hosting this award ceremony.”

Check out Pawan Kalyan’s full Tweet below:

With his latest Lifetime Achievement Award, Chiranjeevi has cemented his legacy as a superstar and a true humanitarian and cultural icon.

For more such updates, check out Down South

Must Read: L2 Empuraan Trailer Review: Mohanlal Reprises His Role As Lucifer With An Elevated Swag & Intensity, Prithviraj Sukumaran Is The Cherry On Top!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News