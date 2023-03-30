Pen Studios’ ‘Chatrapathi’, the official Hindi remake of SS Rajamouli’s Telugu blockbuster is all set for its massive Pan-India release on 12th May 2023. The film is the official Hindi remake of SS Rajamouli’s Telugu blockbuster ‘Chatrapathi’ and is written by SS Rajamouli’s father and veteran writer V. Vijayendra Prasad, known for his notable work in films like RRR, the Baahubali series and Bajrangi Bhaijaan.

Marking the big Bollywood debut of Telugu superstar Sreenivas Bellamkonda’ the big ticket, large canvas action-entertainer produced by Dr. Jayantilal Gada of Pen Studios and directed by VV Vinayak has been mounted on a larger-than-life scale going by the teaser.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The action-packed teaser of ‘Chatrapathi’ introduces audiences to the key character essayed by Bellamkonda, who makes for the ideal commercial hero pulling off some high-octane action, performs some jaw-dropping stunts and looks both suave and lethal in every frame of this potboiler.

‘Chatrapathi’ tells the story of a protagonist who rose against oppression to become a saviour of immigrants that suffered massive exploitation.

Says Sreenivas Bellamkonda, “I’m happy to make my Bollywood debut with a special film like ‘Chatrapathi’ which is a highly thrilling and engaging mass action entertainer. Every moment working on this film was as exciting as it was challenging and we are happy to finally present it to audiences across India.”

Adds producer Dr. Jayantilal Gada, “SS Rajamouli’s Chatrapathi was an ideal project to reimagine for a Pan-India audience. Apart from introducing the extremely talented Sreenivas Bellamkonda to an entirely new market, the film also has all the essential components of a mainstream entertainer. We at Pen Studios are overjoyed to bring “Chatrapathi” to cinema enthusiasts all around the nation.”

Dr. Jayantilal Gada (Pen Studios) presents ‘Chatrapathi’, directed by V.V.Vinayak and written by V. Vijayendra Prasad. The film is an official remake of SS Rajamouli’s Prabhas starrer with the same title. It marks the big Bollywood debut of Sreenivas Bellamkonda and releases nationwide on the 12th May 2023.

Must Read: RRR: SS Rajamouli’s Son Karthikeya Pens An Emotional Note As Film Completes One Year Of Its Release, “When Baba Narrated The Face-Off Sequence…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News