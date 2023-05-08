Actress Auroshikha Dey has played a challenging role in the upcoming movie ‘Chatrapathi’, an official adaptation of S.S. Rajamouli’s 2005 Telugu film by the same name.

Set to release on May 12, the official adaption of SS Rajamouli will star Bellamkonda Sreenivas in his Hindi debut in the lead role.

Auroshikha Dey will be playing the character of Manju Ben, a mother whose life takes an unexpected turn, setting the tone for the second half of the film.

With no time for workshops due to the immediate aftermath of the lockdown, Auroshikha Dey took an unconventional approach to prepare for her role. She put in the hard work and dedication to get into the skin of her character, even performing household chores while wearing a blindfold to understand the struggles of visually-impaired people.

Apart from Auroshikha Dey, with talented actors such as Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Nushrratt Bharuccha in lead roles, the ‘Chatrapathi’ remake is shaping up to be an exciting film.

Directed by V. V. Vinayak, the film is set to release on May 12.

