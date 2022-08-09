Namrata Shirodkar, the wife of Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu, on Tuesday wished her husband a happy birthday saying that he lit up her world like nobody else.

Advertisement

Taking to Instagram, the former actress, posting a picture of her husband, said, “You light up my world like nobody else! Happy birthday MB!! Here’s to many more crazy years together!! Love you, now and always.”

Advertisement

Birthday wishes have been pouring in for Mahesh Babu from various parts of the country and the world on social media for the actor.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Namrata Shirodkar (@namratashirodkar)

On the occasion of his birthday, over 200 special shows of his blockbuster film, ‘Pokiri’ have been organised in theatres around the world. Industry sources say that this is a never-before the record for an Indian film.

Fans of actor Mahesh Babu have organised these special screenings to mark the actor’s birthday.

The proceeds from the screenings will go towards funding the education and heart operations of children being carried out by the Mahesh Babu Foundation.

Must Read: SS Rajamouli Is Really Angry On Netflix’s Plan Of Releasing RRR In Just Hindi, Says “I’ve A Complaint Against Them”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram