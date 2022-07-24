SS Rajamouli is a name everyone knows thanks to his films like Magadheera, Eega, Baahubali: The Beginning, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, and RRR. Fans are eagerly awaitng his next – a project with Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu. Ever since they announced their maiden collab, fans have been eager for more news and updates about it.

While it was earlier announced that this upcoming Rajamouli-Babu film will be an action-adventure film set in the jungle, a new report with more details is out. This one reveals when the film is likely to go on floors and more.

As per a recent tracktollywood report, the latest updates coming in about the SS Rajamouli-Mahesh Babu film are with regards to the date it’s going on floors and when it’s likely to hit screens. As per the portal, the shoot of the action-adventure film will start in August 2023. So will it be out by 2024? Well, no.

The report further stated that the maiden SS Rajamouli-Mahesh Babu collab will involve 3 years of CGI and shooting – this means the film will only release around 2026. The portal also noted that just like the other actors who work with Rajamouli, Mahesh too will have to dedicate all of those 3 years just to his vision. This likely means he will work on no other film till this one hit screens.

But with a director like Rajamouli at the helm, giving 3 years to a film seems like it will definitely be worth it. Just a reminder, this project will be a forest adventure film with loads of high-octane action sequences, VFX, and CGI.

On the work front, before filming this magnum opus of SS Rajamouli, Mahesh Babu will be busy filming and wrapping up Trivikram’s SSMB28. In this film, which is set to release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam, the actor is said to be essaying the part of a politician. It will also star Pooja Hegde as Mahesh’s love interest.

