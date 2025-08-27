Indian cinema was forever changed with S.S. Rajamouli’s epic period actioners, Baahubali: The Beginning (2015) and Baahubali: The Conclusion (2017), starring Prabhas as the heroic lead and Rana Daggubati as his formidable rival. Both films captivated audiences and shattered box office records, with the sequel still standing as the second-highest-grossing Indian film globally, just behind Aamir Khan’s Dangal.

Now, a decade after the first film’s release, a re-cut, combined version of the two Baahubali films, titled Baahubali: The Epic, is set for a worldwide theatrical release. Re-edited by S.S. Rajamouli himself, this single film promises fans a fresh viewing experience. Read on to watch the teaser, check the release date, find out which scenes have been cut from the original films, the reported runtime, and more details.

Baahubali: The Epic – Release Date & Runtime

The combined Baahubali movie, with fully remastered picture and sound, is set for a theatrical release worldwide on October 31, 2025.

While Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion had a combined runtime of 5 hours and 27 minutes, the trimmed version, Baahubali: The Epic, is reportedly set to run for around four hours (via Polygon).

Scenes Cut From Original Baahubali Movies & A Few New Surprises

In a recent interaction with Entertainment Weekly, S.S. Rajamouli revealed that considerable thought went into deciding which scenes to retain and which to remove for Baahubali: The Epic. Among the most challenging cuts were the “Kannaa Nidurinchara” song featuring Devasena (Anushka Shetty) and the romantic sequences between Shivudu (Prabhas) and Avanthika (Tamannaah Bhatia).

The acclaimed filmmaker also teased a few new surprises in the upcoming Baahubali film. He said, “For the 10th anniversary, I didn’t just want to re-release what audiences had already seen. I wanted to create a new experience.” This suggests that some scenes which were not originally included in Baahubali 1 & 2 might have found a place in Baahubali: The Epic.

Why a Re-Cut Baahubali Movie Makes Complete Sense

The Baahubali films became a nationwide phenomenon in India, but it was RRR that truly catapulted S.S. Rajamouli’s name onto the global stage. The Ram Charan–Jr. NTR starrer took international audiences by storm, especially in the U.S., where several Hollywood filmmakers admired Rajamouli’s vision. Even Avatar director James Cameron casually encouraged him to make a film in America. The film later made history when Naatu Naatu won the Academy Award for Best Original Song.

Given this global recognition, releasing Baahubali: The Epic worldwide, particularly in North America, is a smart move, as it allows Rajamouli to reintroduce his earlier masterpiece to a much larger audience.

Baahubali – Plot

The period action drama follows the journey of Shiva, who accidentally discovers his royal lineage and learns how his father, Amarendra Baahubali, was betrayed by his scheming brother Bhallaladeva for the throne. Determined to seek justice, Shiva vows to avenge his father’s death, rescue his imprisoned mother, and restore his family’s lost legacy, forming the film’s underlying story.

Baahubali: The Epic Teaser

