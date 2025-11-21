Most Indian cinephiles may already be familiar with Baahubali: The Epic – the single, re-cut version of S.S. Rajamouli’s period actioner, Baahubali: The Beginning (2015) and its sequel Baahubali: The Conclusion (2017). The combined version of the two films was released worldwide on October 31, 2025. Following the widespread acclaim of the filmmaker’s last theatrical outing, RRR, Baahubali: The Epic has found a new wave of popularity outside India, particularly among North American audiences.

In another rare achievement for a big-budget mainstream Indian movie, the re-edited version has not only cracked Letterboxd’s Top 50 Movies of 2025 list, but Baahubali: The Epic has also surpassed several global sensations, including Sinners and Ne Zha 2. Now, the big question is: which film currently tops the Auckland-based platform’s coveted list: Baahubali: The Epic, Sinners, Ne Zha 2, or any other? Read on to find out.

Baahubali: The Epic vs. Sinners & Ne Zha 2 – Letterboxd Rankings Compared

As of now, S.S. Rajamouli’s combined Baahubali cut holds an impressive Rank 17 on Letterboxd’s Top 50 Movies of 2025 list, which includes feature films, documentaries, and festival releases from the year. In doing so, Baahubali: The Epic has surpassed Michael B. Jordan’s horror sensation Sinners (Rank 19) and the Chinese animated blockbuster Ne Zha 2 (Rank 20).

Which Film Has Topped Letterboxd’s Top 50?

Although Baahubali: The Epic has secured a strong position in the overall Top 50 (Rank 17), the film that currently sits at No. 1 is none other than Paul Thomas Anderson’s critically acclaimed action thriller One Battle After Another, starring Leonardo DiCaprio in the lead role. Here’s a look at the top five highest-ranked films according to the latest Letterboxd Top 50 rankings for 2025:

One Battle After Another: Paul Thomas Anderson and Leonardo DiCaprio’s critically acclaimed action thriller Ocean with David Attenborough: A breathtaking nature documentary, narrated by Sir David Attenborough 2000 Meters to Andriivka: A gripping Ukrainian investigative documentary set during the Russo-Ukrainian War. It’s Never Over, Jeff Buckley: A documentary based on the life and career of American singer-songwriter Jeff Buckley. The Encampments: A documentary about the 2024 Palestine solidarity campus encampments at Columbia University.

More About Baahubali: The Epic

The period action drama follows the journey of Shiva, who accidentally discovers his royal lineage and learns how his father, Amarendra Baahubali, was betrayed by his scheming brother Bhallaladeva for the throne. Determined to seek justice, Shiva vows to avenge his father’s death, rescue his imprisoned mother, and restore his family’s lost legacy, forming the film’s underlying story.

Baahubali: The Epic Trailer

