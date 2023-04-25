Actor Sivakarthikeyan’s fantasy entertainer ‘Ayalaan’, produced by R.D. Raja of 24AM Studios, written and directed by R.Ravikumar, has kept fans excited from the time of it’s announcement.

Now KJR Studios’ Kotapadi J.Rajesh has officially confirmed that the film will have its worldwide theatrical release on the festive occasion of Diwali this year.

KJR Studios stated: “We are excited to announce that our passion project – AYALAAN will have its worldwide theatrical release on Diwali 2023 in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam. We’ve poured our heart and soul into this film. Inspite of few roadblocks on the way, we are moving ahead in a manner that we are very happy with. After all these hurdles, we’re ecstatic to announce the release date of our movie.”

Adding more on the project, the production house quoted: “With Ayalaan, we did not want to compromise on quality, as it will have the highest number of CGI shots for a pan-Indian movie. Hence, we needed time to achieve perfection. It also gives us immense pleasure to let you know that ‘Ayalaan’ will be the first a full-length live-action film in Indian cinema to have over 4500+ VFX shots with the alien character playing a pivotal role throughout the movie. At this moment, I’d like to thank Phantom FX, the company behind many Hollywood movies, for the exceptional CG work they’ve delivered for Ayalaan. We would also like to thank all the fans for your unwavering patience and support. We promise the wait will be worth it.”

Ayalaan is a fantasy entertainer, featuring Sivakarthikeyan and Rakul Preet Singh as the lead characters. A.R. Rahman is composing the music and the lyrics are by Vivek and Madhan Karky.

The film is produced by R.D. Raja of 24AM Studios and is released by KJR Studios Kotapadi J. Rajesh.

Karunakaran, Yogi Babu, Sharad Kelkar, Isha Koppikar, Banupriya, Balasaravanan and many others are a part of the star cast.

The film has cinematography by Nirav Shah, while the editing is done by Ruben. The production design is by T. Muthuraj, VFX by Bejoy Arputharaj of Phantom FX.

Dance choreography is done by Ganesh Acharya, Paresh Shirodkar, and Sathish Kumar, while the costumes are designed by Pallavi Singh and Neeraja Kona.

The poster designs are done by Gopi Prasanna.

