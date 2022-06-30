Actor Arjun Das, who is fast rising as a star in Tamil cinema, will be making his debut in Hindi cinema with a film that is an adaptation of the superhit Malayalam film, ‘Angamalay Diaries’.

Advertisement

The adaptation has been directed by Madhumita, who is best known for having directed the heart-warming and simple but effective Tamil entertainer, ‘KD Engira Karuppudurai’.

Advertisement

The director has chosen to call her film an adaptation of Lijo Jose Pellissery’s ‘Angamalay Diaries’ instead of calling it a remake because she says her yet-to-be-titled film with Arjun Das, will be her interpretation of the Malayalam superhit.

Madhumita, the Director of the Hindi adaptation of ‘Angamalay Diaries’ featuring Arjun Das says, the movie will be set in Goa and that post-production work is currently on.

The makers are yet to finalise a release date for the film, which is being produced by Abduntia Entertainment.

Must Read: SS Rajamouli’s Next To Demand 3 Years’ Of Mahesh Babu’s Career? Here’s What We Know

Be a part of our community to get the latest Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam film news & more. Stick to this space for the regular dosage of anything and everything entertainment! While you’re here, don’t hesitate to share your valuable feedback in the comments section.

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram