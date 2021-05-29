The first pre-look of Allu Sirish’s next movie released on Thursday and easily managed to impress one and all, and soon Allu Sirish, #Sirish6 and Allu Aravind started trending on Twitter. Now, the actor has released a second pre-look, which has also wowed the audience.

Both the pre-looks show two different settings. While the first pre-look set an intense mood, the second pre-look features the lead actors – Allu Sirish and Anu Emmanuel – holding hands, showing an intimate bond between the lead actors, while their faces are still not revealed. This passionately intimate poster hints at the romantic affair of a film and fans’ excitement and anticipation has sky-rocketed this time around.

The movie has been directed by Rakesh Sashii. It is being produced by GA2 Pictures and is being presented by Allu Aravind.

The lead actor was last seen in a Hindi single ‘Vilayati Sharaab’ that crossed 100 million views and his last film, ABCD released 2 years ago. It was about time to see something more from Allu Sirish and now his fans are looking forward to May 30 even more. The actor gives them another reason for celebration along with his birthday as the first look will be unveiled on May 30 at 11 am. Take a look at the second prelook below:

