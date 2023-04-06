Allu Arjun is currently soaring high in success and it is clearly the aftermath of Pushpa: The Rise’s achievement globally. Over the years, we have seen the rise in Allu Arjun’s fandom and the number of things they do to make the Superstar feel special. As we gear for Allu Arjun’s birthday, his fans have already made the eve a special event by re-releasing his film Desamuduru, which was a big hit in 2007.

The screening of Desamuduru was held in some of the Hyderabad theatres, all over near Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Desamuduru is one of the most successful films in Allu Arjun’s career at the time of its release and one of the highest-grossing movies of 2007. Co-starring Hansika Motwani, the film went on to be a game changer for Telugu films at that time and raised his stakes as a bankable action hero. The other language title for the dubbed version was “Hero”. This was Allu Arjun’s first association with hitmaker Puri Jagannadh.

The craze amongst fandoms about Allu Arjun is something not every actor gets to experience. The way his fans are getting excited for his film’s re-release and the amount of hooting and hailing in theatres witnessed the proof of Allu Arjun’s impact on the hearts of the audience.

Meanwhile, on the work front, while Allu Arjun has been the face of many big brands, his Pushpa: The Rule recently announced the untitled with T-Series and Sandeep Reddy Vanga, has eagerly been waited by the audience.

