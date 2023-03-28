PAN India superstar Allu Arjun has completed 20 years in the film industry today as his debut film Gangotri clocks in two decades since its release in 2003. Throughout the years, the superstar has grown from strength to strength and has made a special place for himself in the heart of audiences, across different languages and across the nation.

In the past 20 years he has delivered several superhits like Pushpa, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, Arya, S/O Satyamurthy amongst many others and has become one of the biggest superstars Indian cinema has ever seen.

Taking to social media, Allu Arjun pens down a emotional note on social media saying “Today. I complete 20 years in the film industry. I am extremely blessed & have been showered with love. I am grateful to all my people from the industry. I am what am because of the love of the audience, admirers & fans. Gratitude forever.”

In the past 20 years, Allu Arjun has not only served the audience with great movies but also some of the iconic songs such as Oo Antava Oo, Saami Saami, Srivalli, Butta Bomma, Telusaa Telusaa, amongst many others. Meanwhile, on the work front, as Pushpa 2 was announced this year, the superstar also announced his next big project where three power will be coming together, the director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the producer, and Bhushan Kumar of T-Series and our superstar Allu Arjun. Having such big announcements coming from the superstar, it is indeed a big year for Allu Arjun fans to look forward to.

