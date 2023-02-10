Allu Arjun is one of the biggest movie superstars in India today and over a period of time, he has amassed one of the strongest fans following ever. Fans are the ones that make him a bigger superstar and he also is truly, completely, and downrightly appreciative for their love always. Recently, the superstar extended a helping hand to a fan in need like he always does.

When a fan club posted about a co-fan struggling hard to find finance for his father’s lung disease, Allu Arjun was quick to help with the treatment.

The family of the fan who’s father was undergoing the disease took to social media and wrote “”దైవం మనుష్య రూపేణా” @alluarjun 🙏

After knowing the problem of our Co AA fan. Demi God #AlluArjun did all the helpfull need with his Team to their family❤️

LOVE YOU FOREVER ANNA 🛐”

"దైవం మనుష్య రూపేణా" @alluarjun 🙏 After knowing the problem of our Co AA fan. Demi God #AlluArjun did all the helpfull need with his Team to their family❤️ LOVE YOU FOREVER ANNA 🛐https://t.co/mFmOl76NtY pic.twitter.com/SsQilAlsBq — Trends Allu Arjun ™ (@TrendsAlluArjun) February 9, 2023

Taking to social media, the fan club had posted making the request previously :

Hello Everyone !!!!

Our co-fan Arjun Kumar’s father

suffering from lungs injection.

Need 2 Lakhs for Medical

Treatment. His family in need of our

help.

Phonepe & Google Pay

->> 9133133144

<<-

Donate as much as you can

PLEASE KINDLY SHARE THIS 🙏

Even though Allu Arjun has a big global fan base, his generous attitude with them constantly wins the audience over and over again. Recently, when Allu Arjun was in Vizag shooting for his upcoming film, his kind and respectful approach toward fans made them feel really comfortable.

On the work front, as Pushpa 2 has been announced, the megastar had fans in a frenzy as they can’t wait to watch Allu Arjun reprise his role in the iconic franchise that is guaranteed to be the biggest in 2023.

