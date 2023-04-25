Urvashi Rautela has always amazed the audience with her scintillating beauty and acting prowess. The actress, with her sizzling dance moves has gifted the Bollywood industry with some popular dance steps – and she here’s to do it again. Urvashi and Akhil Akkineni’s song Wild Saala from Agent has just released, and in just a few hours it has created a buzz over the internet.

Urvashi took to her social media and updated all her fans about her new music video, the actress looked stellar as always and the crazy dance moves shook the internet as they saw the actress in very fierce and firey dance moves.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Urvashi Rautela has been seen showing off her sensuous toned figure with her bombshell outfit where she donned a silver embellished tube top along with a miniskirt and boots. For Agent’s Wild Saala, Urvashi has danced her way right into the hearts of the people with some of the most impressive hook steps and her perfect moves and expressions only add to her charm.

Urvashi Rautela says, “People who are extremely close to me know I have never uttered swear words my entire life. However as you said you can call me a hardcore professional for my director Surender Reddy I uttered saala 40 lac times. I hope the audience loves Wild Saala & Agent the film because it’s made with a lot of heart and hard work.”

Do check out the song now,

Do let us know how you liked the actress’s stunning dance moves. On the work front, the actress’ next ventures included her Hollywood debut opposite Michele Morrone, a film with Ram Pothineni, ‘Inspector Avinash‘ with Randeep Hooda, ‘Black Rose’ and the Hindi version of the Tamil film Thiruttu Payale 2.

Must Read: When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Was Asked To Choose ‘The Khan Of All Seasons’ Among Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan & More, She Said: “…My Name Is Not Khan”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News