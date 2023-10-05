Actor-model Shiyas Kareem against whom a female gym trainer had registered a complaint of r*pe and cheating, was taken into custody at the Chennai airport on Thursday when he landed from the Middle East.

Last month, a 32-year-old woman who works at the gym owned by the actor-model registered a complaint of s*xual assault and cheating against him at the Chandera Police station at Kasargod.

In her complaint, the woman also claimed that the Veeram actor Shiyas Kareem owes her money and cheated her by not honoring his word that she would be made a partner in his business.

Meanwhile, Chandera Police station officials are expected to arrive at Chennai later in the day to take the popular reality show personality Shiyas Kareem into custody as part of the procedures following the complaint.

Shiyas Kareem had earlier dismissed the allegations as “fabricated”.

