The ‘Acharya’ fiasco has forced the producers to make a difficult choice, as they plan to release the Chiranjeevi starrer on OTT.

‘Acharya’ is already playing to empty houses and seeing drop-offs with each subsequent showing. As a result, the producers have decided to go for an early OTT release in the hope of at least covering some losses.

The film bombed at the box office, resulting in massive losses for buyers in every territory. Prime Video will now stream the film this month. To everyone’s surprise, the release date will be less than three weeks after its theatrical release.

Despite their desperate efforts to promote it all over, Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan, the father-son duo who appeared on the screen together, failed to create a boom. The debacle of ‘Acharya’ is also a disaster for Koratala Siva, who was billed as a ‘fail-proof’ director before the film’s release.

On the other hand, following the ‘Acharya’ debacle, megastar Chiranjeevi, who had planned to fly to the United States for a vacation with his wife Surekha, had to postpone the trip for a few more days.

On May 1, Chiranjeevi was supposed to travel to the United States for a vacation with his family. The actor, on the other hand, was invited to the film industry’s May Day celebrations.

Chiru postponed his trip for two days in order to attend the event, believing it was critical for him to address the industry’s workers on such an important day.

On Tuesday, after wrapping up the program at Film Nagar, the ‘Annayya‘ actor, boarded his flight to the US.

As he flies to the United States, he posted an onboard photo with his better half Surekha. Chiranjeevi will reportedly spend the next 25-30 days relaxing with his wife Surekha.

