Actor Gautham Krishna, who is set to make his Telugu film debut with upcoming movie ‘Aakasa Veedhullo’ along with popular actress Poojitha Ponnada, reacts to his lip-lock scene from the film going viral after the release of its song ‘Ayyayayyo’.

He shares: “We wanted to portray romance in a very realistic and at the same place artistic like how ancient sculptures are. I performed it in the flow of the moment without thinking much about anything. I am excited that our movie trailer and songs are getting talked about.”

Gautham Krishna calls the story of the movie ‘relatable’: “I’m sure the audience will enjoy watching our movie as it is based on real situations every youngster goes through and thus the story is very relatable. Our film has a beautiful love story and the performance will stand out and give a long lasting impression to our audience.”

Gautham Krishna continued to praise co-actor Poojitha saying: “The movie has a breezy romance. I really enjoyed working with Poojitha. She is supportive and hardworking. Our on-screen chemistry turned out well and I’m enjoying the appreciation from the audience so far.”

‘Aakasa Veedhullo’ is slated to hit the theatres on September 2.

