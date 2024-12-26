South Indian actors are famous for their luxurious lifestyles. From sprawling estates to high-end vehicles, their wealth and fame allow them to enjoy the finer things in life. Among the most extravagant possessions are private jets and several Tollywood and Kollywood stars own jets worth crores. Here is a look at nine South Indian actors who own these lavish aircrafts.
1. Ram Charan
Ram Charan, who became famous for his role in RRR, is also a successful entrepreneur. In addition to acting, one of his most prized possessions is his private jet, Trujet.
2. Allu Arjun
Allu Arjun, one of the most popular actors in the Telugu film industry, is known for his down-to-earth personality. He owns a luxurious six-seater private jet, which he reportedly purchased after his marriage to Allu Sneha Reddy.
3. Nayanthara
She made a remarkable mark in South Indian films. She has become one of the finest self-made stars to shine in South film without any support from her family. According to some approximations, Nayanthara owns a whopping ₹200 crore as her net worth and has a personal jet on which she often flies to destinations for personal and professional activities.
4. Rajinikanth
Kollywood superstar Rajinikanth is an iconic actor in the South. Despite his fame, he is known for his humble lifestyle. However his private jet is one of his many luxury items. The aircraft is used for personal and professional travel, ensuring he can attend his numerous events and family functions comfortably and in style.
5. Mahesh Babu
Mahesh Babu is one of the highest-paid actors in the industry. He is known for his simple lifestyle and close-knit family. Mahesh owns a private jet which he frequently uses for family vacations and professional commitments. His wife Namrata Shirodkar and children often accompany him on these trips.
6. Nagarjuna Akkineni
Nagarjuna Akkineni, another leading actor in Tollywood, is famous for his charm and versatility. He has built a significant fortune through his career and investments. Nagarjuna owns a private jet, which he uses for both personal trips and business-related travel.
7. Jr NTR
Jr NTR, who recently scored blockbusters with Devara and RRR, is also an avid automobile enthusiast. He owns a private jet valued at ₹8 crores and has a car collection. Jr NTR uses the jet frequently for personal and professional purposes.
8. Pawan Kalyan
The actor and politician Pawan Kalyan is another superstar in Tollywood who enjoys a luxurious lifestyle. He owns a chartered jet primarily used for personal affairs and political duties. This private jet allows him to travel quickly and efficiently across the country for work and leisure.
9. Prabhas
Prabhas gained worldwide popularity with his films Baahubali and Salaar. Despite being known for his reclusive and private nature, Prabhas leads a life of luxury, owning a lavish chartered jet. He mainly uses it for his professional commitments, ensuring he can travel for shoots and promotional events in comfort and style.
