South Indian actors are famous for their luxurious lifestyles. From sprawling estates to high-end vehicles, their wealth and fame allow them to enjoy the finer things in life. Among the most extravagant possessions are private jets and several Tollywood and Kollywood stars own jets worth crores. Here is a look at nine South Indian actors who own these lavish aircrafts.

1. Ram Charan

Ram Charan, who became famous for his role in RRR, is also a successful entrepreneur. In addition to acting, one of his most prized possessions is his private jet, Trujet.

2. Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun, one of the most popular actors in the Telugu film industry, is known for his down-to-earth personality. He owns a luxurious six-seater private jet, which he reportedly purchased after his marriage to Allu Sneha Reddy.