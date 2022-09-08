Dhanush is known for many well-known movies in the South, Bollywood & now Hollywood too. The actor has worked with actors like Akshay Kumar, Kajol, Chris Evans, and Ryan Gosling and has entertained his fans throughout his career. One such movie that has now become the talk of the town is his 2012 release ‘3’. Recently the movie was re-released in its Telugu version and has smashed the box office collections.

3 was released on 30th March 2012 and starred the actor alongside Shruti Haasan, Sivakarthikeyan; Sunder Ramu, Prabhu, and Gabriella Charlton.

Well, it was noted that back when 3, starring Dhanush, was released in 2012, it was predicted that it could deliver big numbers on social media. The movie had received massive hype for its famous track “Why This Kolaveri Di”, which went viral online the moment it was leaked. While the song received a lot of love, the movie reportedly failed to bag success at the box office. Recently, after ten years of its box office journey, the movie was re-released at the box office on account of producer Dhanush’s father, filmmaker Kasthuri Raja’s birthday.

Shockingly, Dhanush‘s 3 has become one of the most viral movies going on in Telugu cinema. The Telugu version of the movie has sold a lot of tickets and has stunned everyone at the box office. Telugu cinema’s media coordinator, Vamsi Kaka took it to the Twitter account saying, “#3Movie creates history as majority of the Theaters today reported Housefull across the Telugu states. Not an ordinary feat!!!!.”

Apart from this, film journalist Siddharth Srinivas also gave his views saying, “@dhanushkraja’s #3Movie Telugu version has been re-released in theatres today on the account of the producer’s birthday, and it has already seen more than 150 houseful shows since morning what a surprise! This will surely be a major boost for the star’s upcoming #SIR!.” Along with this AndhraBoxOffice.com also wrote, “In a Major shock to almost everyone in the Trade,@dhanushkraja & @shrutihaasan’s #3Movie is reporting Housefuls at severe places today for its Re-release this Morning in AP & TS! Even the remaining shows bookings are Good for Today.”

Check out the post:

.@dhanushkraja's #3Movie Telugu version has been re-released in theatres today on the account of the producer's birthday, and it has already seen more than 150 houseful shows since morning 😳🔥 what a surprise! This will surely be a major boost for the star's upcoming #SIR! pic.twitter.com/3aIGNIHh4t — Siddarth Srinivas (@sidhuwrites) September 8, 2022

In a Major shock to almost everyone in the Trade, @dhanushkraja & @shrutihaasan’s #3Movie is reporting Housefuls at severe places today for its Re-release this Morning in AP & TS! Even the remaining shows bookings are Good for Today. @ash_rajinikanth @anirudhofficial pic.twitter.com/kuRQrdpMRk — AndhraBoxOffice.Com (@AndhraBoxOffice) September 8, 2022

Apart from these three, fans and netizens on social media took it to their Twitter handles to share their views on the movie.

Check out the tweets from fans:

Andhra Dhanush Anna fan's 3 4k movie full enjoy why this kolaveri.. song pic.twitter.com/ssc5j0bzGA — N sai Prasanth DNA (@NsaiPrasanth5) September 8, 2022

When I was young and I realised I was a fan of Dhanush. The only regret was that I missed the movie 3 in the theatres. Now I fulfilled that dream 10 years later with a re release in my own language. #dhanushforever #3MovieSpecialShows #Dhanush pic.twitter.com/WTLEvinHdq — Pranav Bhargav (@pranavksvs) September 8, 2022

dhanush sir cry level acting@dhanushkraja Cult love story ki mass following

Full ga edcheshanu 😭😭😭😭😭#3Movie #3MovieSpecialShows pic.twitter.com/pcsFvY9FXR — Raghavendhra_official (@vallepuraghav) September 8, 2022

What are your thoughts on Dhanush’s 3’s big re-release? Do let us know in the comments.

