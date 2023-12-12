Kevin Hart & Chris Rock: Headliners Only Review: Star Rating:

Cast: Kevin Hart, Chris Rock with Dave Chappelle, Jerry Seinfeld, Jay-Z among many other cameos

Creator: Rashidi Natara Harper

Streaming On: Netflix

Language: English

Runtime: 1 hour 22 minutes

Kevin Hart & Chris Rock: Headliners Only Review: What’s It About:

Kevin himself sums up this Netflix-style documentary about the rise of two comedic legends in a line, saying, “This is a story about two separate journeys that somehow align and end up at the same intersection at the top.” It won’t be even ten minutes before Chris Rock would drop a hard Jay-Z and Drake reference highlighting how he’s passing on the legacy to Kev, but he would also smartly end the show with “I’m ready to go to Hall Of Fame, but I’m still playing, and I’m good.” The documentary showcases the struggling rise of both comedians of color as they co-headline a tour through four significant locations across The United States.

Kevin Hart & Chris Rock: Headliners Only Review: What Works?

What works is what should work in every documentary about any celebrity who has risen from rags to riches. It starts with Chris Rock narrating his story of how he’s everything Eddie Murphy told him the day he met him and sailed through his brother Tony Rock, saying, “He never turned out to be the Eddie Murphy we thought he’s going to be.” It beautifully showcases the rollercoaster ride Chris had from his disastrous SNL stint to his towering comeback with HBO’s Big Ass Jokes, as his brother compared his journey to watching a real-life Rocky movie.

What also works is bringing the duo of Chris & Kevin together, narrating how Eddie was a mentor for the former and the latter going, “Your Eddie story is you for me…” to describe the dynamic between them so perfectly. Rashidi Natara Harper’s work experience for ‘Hip Hop Uncovered’ also helps in sprinkling some pumped-up tracks like Ghostface Killah’s Daytona 500, Coast Contra’s Legacy, Jay-Z’s Roc Boys, Tyler, the Creator’s LUMBERJACK ending the documentary with the much underrated Mac Miller’s People Under The Stairs.

Kevin Hart & Chris Rock: Headliners Only Review: What Doesn’t Work?

Where’s the comedy? Yes, this might depend on what you expect when you enter this 1-hour-22-minute documentary headlined by two of the greatest living comedians. Still, I surely expected some fun laced with narrating the behind-the-scenes struggles of their lives. Instead, I got the routine person of color-watermelon joke, Rock’s advice of eating before any meeting (which was hilarious), and a GOAT gag in the end (which ended on a comedic note of naming a goat Will Smith), that’s about it. Focusing heavily on the dramatic portions of Hart & Rock’s lives, they kind of forget it’s the comedians they’re talking about. It’s just the feeling of how you cannot highlight the one thing that has brought them to this stage where you’re making a documentary on them.

Kevin Hart & Chris Rock: Headliners Only Review: Last Words:

All said and done, apart from forced-but-fun Will Smith references, this is yet another Netflix-style documentary after Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, and Michelle Obama bringing the rise, fall & comeback of two of the most celebrated comedians of our time.

Three and a half stars!

Must Read: Squid Game: The Challenge Review-Cum-Netflix Roast: Born In The Wild Is No More The Worst Reality Show Ever & MrBeast Did This Better!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram