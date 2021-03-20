Irul Trailer Review: Trust Malayalam cinema when it comes to experimenting with everything possible in the visual arts. Add to that Fahadh Faasil, and you have a complete main course to dig your teeth deep into. Irul trailer released recently, and it is all kinds of spine chilling experiences. Starring Soubin Shahir, and Darshana Rajendran too, the film is set to hit Netflix, and we already can’t wait. It also marks the debut of Naseef Yusuf Izuddin as the director. Scroll below to read the entire review.

Cast: Fahadh Faasil, Soubin Shahir & Darshana Rajendran.

A highly experimental drama, Irul a three-character film that takes place in a mansion. The trailer begins with some random intriguing footage, switching to some classic playing on a gramophone and cut to Fahadh enters the frame. Faasil is in a conversation with a novelist (Soubin Shahir). He asks him about the central character and the 6 murders he has done; Shahir corrects him and says he did 5 murders. Enters Darshana Rajendran, and things take a turn for the worst.

If I may, Irul reminds me of Ram Gopal Varma’s ‘Kaun?’ that starred Urmila Matondkar, Manoj Bajpayee and Sushant Singh in pivotal parts. The Fahadh Faasil starrer’s trailer gives the RGV trajectory a fresh look, and you see the magic unfold. To make it clear, I am not calling Irul a rip-off or an adaptation; it’s me just drawing parallels, and they are lovely.

Do you even want me to talk about the acting department? If you have been following my reviews, is there any adjective left to define the powerhouse of talent Fahadh, Soubin and Darshana are? Fahadh, just like Trance here, gives an intriguing, mysterious gaze, and one can only imagine what effect that will create in the full film Soubin brings the perfect thrill with his suspense demeanour. Like a YouTube comment in the first few correctly observed, Darshana is back in a no chill role in Irul and knows how to ace it. (A quick nod to get performance in CU Soon).

All in all, the Irul trailer has left me excited, and the set design, with the lighting and camera work inducing gory vibes, have elevated my excitement. This trailer gets a thumbs up and April 2 is marked on my calendar already.

What are your thoughts on Irul trailer? Let me know in the comments section below.

