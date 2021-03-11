Roohi Box Office Review: Star Cast: Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Varun Sharma, Manav Vij, Alexx O’Nell, Sarita Joshi

Director: Hardik Mehta

Producers: Dinesh Vijan, Mrighdeep Singh Lamba

Roohi Box Office Review: Expectations

It has been almost 5 months since the theatres have re-opened but there has been no major Bollywood film for the audience to see. Makers were of the opinion that the audience won’t show up to watch the films in cinemas yet. But the audience who was otherwise roaming around in malls, cafes and restaurants was looking for a good film to have a theatrical release first.

Now today, Roohi starring Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao & Varun Sharma in lead has finally released. The horror-comedy which is a follow up to the 2018 film Stree has definitely been among the awaited films of the year. An interesting star cast & popular genre has definitely helped the hype of the film, but it’s the success of the trailer especially music which has placed it among the audience in a good way.

Since Roohi is the first major Bollywood film to release in cinemas amid pandemic, all eyes are on it. More than expectations, there’s nervousness around the film. The makers have taken a big risk but it’s the trade that is keeping the fingers crossed. At this stage, the success of the film is extremely important for everyone related to the film and also for those whose films will release in cinemas next. If Roohi is a success, it will give hope to other makers as well.

Roohi has got a decent release on around 1500 screens nationwide. It could’ve been bigger if many single screens in the country didn’t a hopeless situation. Right now, these single screens are looking desperately for a big mass film to release so that they can open too.

Roohi Box Office Review: Impact

Roohi starts on a boring note. Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma are in the profession of bridenapping. Their jokes, their dialogues and their actions are meant to be funny but they only make you feel sad. Especially when they kidnap the character of Janhvi Kapoor. It’s meant to make you laugh out loud but it leaves you disgusted. Also because you are not able to react the way intend, you find yourself in a tough spot.

However, things start getting better after almost half an hour. Varun Sharma develops romantic feelings for the ghost inside Roohi and it’s unique as well as super entertaining. It makes for a hilarious watch to see Rajkummar Rao’s character in fear and Varun Sharma’s character in love at the same time. But, it also takes away a major section of the horror element from the film. The only thing which is meant to scare you starts giving adorable, lovable and funny feelings.

In the second half, there’s too much that is happening on the screen. While it’s entertaining, the speed of the screenplay doesn’t let the audience understand everything that is going on. There are some really good horror scenes and the background score adds to the value. The climax is definitely something unexpected and will make for good food for thought. As you walk out of the cinemas, you’ll love discussing what happened with Roohi & her ghost with your friends or family.

The film is good on the performances part as well but it’s Varun Sharma who leads. He is insane and makes you burst with laughter almost every time he is on the screen. Janhvi Kapoor is the ghost in the film but it’s Varun Sharma who has eaten away all the impact of other actors. Rajkummar Rao & Janhvi have also played their characters well. Janhvi doesn’t have much to do in the normal scenes but shines in those in which she is possessed. She will totally shock you with her performance in a scene in which she hangs from the terrace. Sarita Joshi has her own moments. Manav Vij & Alexx O’Nell doesn’t get much scope.

Overall, Roohi is mostly successful in doing what it intended to. However, it has its flaws and considering the pandemic, these flaws will hurt more than usual.

Roohi Box Office Review: Final Verdict

Roohi is releasing on Mahashivratri and will enjoy an extended weekend. The opening may stay below the mark despite the holiday factor but the collections will definitely get better over the weekend. It looks like the film can have a double-digit extended weekend and a fair enough first week. However, there are 3 new releases in the next two weeks which will affect its run. A lifetime business of 25-35 crores can be expected from the film.

