Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao & Varun Sharma starrer Roohi is now almost a day away from release. The excitement around the film is high and why not? It’s the first major Bollywood film to hit cinemas since the pandemic.

Unlike several films recently, Roohi is special! Not just because it has an interesting star cast and a considerably good budget. But also because the makers have spent a fair amount of money on the promotions. They must have a strong belief in the project and that’s why they didn’t mind adding the marketing budget to the film even in this time of crisis.

For trade, Roohi can be like a breath of fresh air. If it works well, it won’t be a sigh of relief just for producers but all those exhibitors too who are ailing badly due to poor or zero revenues for the last 1 year or so. The success of Roohi will also mean that upcoming films have good chances to get the crowd to the cinemas.

But in the end, it all depends on the audience! So in this story, we ask you if you’ll be watching Roohi in the cinemas near you? Vote down below and let us know.

Janhvi Kapoor plays a character that is possessed by a ghost in Roohi, and she had to undergo “multiple look tests” to perfect her appearance for the role.

While talking to IANS, Director Hardik Mehta recently said she adapted to the role well. “We did multiple look tests to arrive at a combination of prosthetics and VFX to create the look for Janhvi. What really surprised me was the switch that Janhvi would make as soon as prosthetics would come into play, and her whole body language and voice would change to that of her witch character,”

Produced by Dinesh Vijan and Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, the horror-comedy will hit the screens on March 11. It is a part of Dinesh Vijan’s horror-comedy universe and is a followup to Stree. After this, there will be a new part titled Bhediya and it will star Varun Dhawan & Kriti Sanon in lead. The film was officially announced by the star cast and makers last month.

