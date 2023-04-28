Star cast: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Chiyaan Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Prakash Raj, Trisha & others

Director: Mani Ratnam

Producers: Mani Ratnam & Subaskaran Allirajah

Ponniyin Selvan 2 Box Office Review (Hindi): Expectations

Generally, a sequel gets way more attention than the predecessor but in the case of Ponniyin Selvan 2, it was shocking to see that despite the huge worldwide success, the film had a very low pre-release buzz for its Hindi version. The biggest reason is that most of the Hindi audience didn’t like Ponniyin Selvan 1 due to its slow narration and the history that wasn’t so relatable.

There wasn’t much excitement for part 2 despite the presence of popular faces like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Chiyaan Vikram and a renowned director like Mani Ratnam. Music hasn’t clicked with the audience and even the trailer didn’t create that sense of curiosity.

As a result, in the pre-release phase, Ponniyin Selvan 2 gave an impression of a film restricted strictly to a limited set of viewers, who have really enjoyed part 1 and are familiar with Mani Ratnam’s style of direction.

Ponniyin Selvan 2 Box Office Review (Hindi): Impact

PS 2 (Hindi) has taken a slow start at the box office. Considering the sequel factor and the presence of popular names, the film isn’t up to the mark. Reportedly, some morning shows got cancelled due to no audience.

Speaking about positives, the film is receiving praise from critics, who are calling it much better than PS 1. It will give some momentum to the film on social media in grabbing the attention. Another thing is that Salman Khan’s Eid release, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, won’t be posing any big threat as it’s strictly for the masses. So practically, there’s no big competition in front of PS 2. The release in the premium formats like IMAX and 4DX will help the film in gaining a healthy chunk despite comparatively low footfalls.

Now coming to the negatives, Ponniyin Selvan 2 isn’t everyone’s cup of tea just like PS 1. The film feels slow and it isn’t a typical blockbuster period drama that a majority of the Hindi audience enjoy. Even the word-of-mouth has been mixed so far, thus curtailing the chances of the film to witness a superb turnaround at ticket windows.

Ponniyin Selvan 2 Box Office Review (Hindi): Final Verdict

On the whole, Ponniyin Selvan 2 won’t be able to make it big despite its merit as its treatment won’t appeal to a wide range of audience. It is expected to rake in 23-28 crores nett at the box office in the lifetime run.

