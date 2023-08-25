Star cast: Ayushmann Khurrana, Ananya Panday, Annu Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Vijay Raaz, Seema Pahwa, Manjot Singh, Rajpal Yadav, Abhishek Banerjee, Manoj Joshi & Asrani

Director: Raaj Shaandilyaa

Producers: Ekta Kapoor & Shobha Kapoor

Dream Girl 2 Box Office Review: Pre-Release Buzz & Impression

As Bollywood films are showing consistency at the box office, there’s a feel-good atmosphere all around. This feel-good vibe and a sequel factor have put Dream Girl 2 in a comfortable position. Yes, you read that right! After the COVID era, the goodwill of predecessors is working really well as sequels are tasting more success than expected. The list includes Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Drishyam, OMG 2 and Gadar 2. Now, the Ayushmann Khurrana starrer seems to be a new entrant!

Released in 2019, Dream Girl was a massive hit and became one of the most loved Bollywood comedies in recent times. With such glory, part 2 obviously has high expectations pinned on it. Though the trailer and songs were just average, the film had an undercurrent, and it was reflected in advance booking for the opening day. So, the film gave the impression that despite the promotional material not doing that well, it will take a good start as the audience is eager to catch this sequel.

Considering the positivity, the Dream Girl sequel looked like a winner in its pre-release phase despite Gadar 2 and OMG 2 doing well at the Indian box office.

Dream Girl 2 Box Office Review: Initial Start, Positives & Negatives

Apart from the good advance booking, Dream Girl 2 is also finding support in on-spot bookings, confirming that Ayushmann Khurrana is going to witness the best opening in his post-COVID career. There are high chances that the film might hit the 10 crore mark today as word-of-mouth among the ticket-buying audience is favourable, resulting in high footfalls during evening and night shows.

Starting with positives, the Dream Girl sequel has a decent screen count of over 2200 screens, which is much bigger than OMG 2’s initial screen count. This allows the film to shine and earn its maximum potential during the opening weekend. Along with this, the makers have also kept standard ticket rates and the average ticket price is said to be 210-220 rupees. This strategy will help in attracting more footfall among college-going students. Speaking about the competition, the film will face some dent from Gadar 2, at least during this weekend, but other than that, there’s a free run of almost two weeks until Jawan storms the nation on 7th September.

Now coming to the negatives, this Ayushmann Khurrana starrer is stuck in a sandwich-like situation. Many cine-goers have already watched Gadar 2 and OMG 2 in theatres and are now waiting to spend money on Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan. So, this in-between period of 13 days is like a buffer for the audience before gearing up for the next big-screen release. Another thing is that Ayushmann’s films were big money spinners before the pandemic era, and in the current situation, his brand of cinema isn’t that huge. So, despite positive audience feedback, talking about the extent of the film’s success is still dicey.

Dream Girl 2 Box Office Review: Final Verdict

On the whole, Dream Girl 2 is a winner and a much-needed comeback for Ayushmann Khurrana after consecutive flops. Though not as huge as the first instalment, this sequel will still add enough moolah to set cash registers ringing until Jawan hits theatres. In the lifetime run, the film is expected to earn 80-95 crores at the Indian box office.

